Woman shot after 2 houses hit by gunfire remains under investigation

Jan. 27—A shooting into two Springfield homes on Innisfallen Avenue Sunday that left a woman injured remains under investigation by police.

No suspects have been arrested in the shooting, according to police.

Springfield police officers were called to the 700 block of Innisfallen Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday on the call of the shooting.

Police found a woman in the bathroom of an Innisfallen Avenue home with gunshot wounds to her right leg and her left arm, according to a police division incident report.

The woman was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, according to the incident report. Her condition is unknown.

Two houses on Innisfallen Avenue were reportedly struck by gunfire that night, according to the incident report. Police took photos of both buildings.