Several people shot, stabbed during fight at DeKalb apartment complex

DeKalb County police are investigating after two people were shot and two people were stabbed at an apartment complex in Lithonia.

Police responded to the 5900 block of Sutcliffe Square, where they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

Police said another man was both shot and stabbed and a second woman was stabbed. All three victims were taken to hospitals. Their identities and conditions have not been released.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan the only reporter at the scene on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. when he saw paramedics carrying the shooting and stabbing victim out of an apartment.

Investigators determined that the shooting stemmed from a fight between two groups of people.

Neighbor Tammy Cleveland said the violence was senseless.

“Don’t take matters into your own hands. Call police,” Cleveland said. “You know you just come to nobody house with all this bickering and bad things are going to happen. I feel bad for the people who are injured, but you’re trying to play Al Capone.”

Detectives are still on the scene investigating. So far, no one has been arrested.