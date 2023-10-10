Woman shot in 2020 in Rochester dies from her injuries

Rochester police announced this week that a woman who was shot in 2020 has died from her injuries.

Tamika Vailes of Rochester was 45 when she was shot multiple times in the upper body while inside a home at 57 Potomac St. on Aug. 13, 2020. She died from her injuries on Sept. 27, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. She was 48.

Her death has been ruled a homicide, which counts as one of the 46 homicides within city limits in 2023, since Valies died from the 2020 assault in this calendar year, according to police.

Isaac Wynn, now 58, of Rochester was already convicted of several felonies in connection with Vailes' shooting, including attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault, and is serving a 20-year prison sentence, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

He was apprehended in 2020, minutes after the shooting, when he was involved in a crash on Trabold Road in Gate, according to police.

Umbrino said that Rochester police is conferring with the Monroe County District Attorney's Office to determine whether any additional charges are pending.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Tamika Vailes dies from injuries sustained in 2020 shooting in Rochester NY