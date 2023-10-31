A woman is shot and another is arrested, Richland County sheriff says

One woman was recently injured in a shooting and another was arrested, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Ashley Irving, 27, was charged with attempted murder and unlawful carrying of a weapon, the sheriff’s department said Monday in a news release.

At about 11 p.m. on Oct. 27, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home on House Road, according to the release. That’s in the Eastover area, not far from U.S. 601.

At the scene, deputies said they learned a woman had been shot and was taken to an area hospital. The sheriff’s department said her injuries are not life threatening, but further information on her condition was not available.

Irving and the victim were involved in an altercation at the home, according to the release. There was no word why the women were arguing, or if they had a relationship prior to the shooting.

Irving got a handgun and shot the victim multiple times, the sheriff’s department said.

Irving was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, but is not currently listed on the jail’s inmate roster. Information about Irving’s bond was not available.