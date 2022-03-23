Woman shot at an apartment complex in Lexington, sent to hospital

A woman in Lexington is recovering from her injuries after being shot at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened before 1 a.m. at the 1300 block of Centre Parkway, police said. Officers were responding to a report of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and did find the victim when they arrived.

The woman told officers she was shot by an unknown assailant. Police said she was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police had no suspect information as of Wednesday morning. Investigators encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.