Woman shot in apparent road-rage incident on Pa. Turnpike

Nov. 22—One man was arrested and charged with attempted homicide for an apparent road-rage incident Sunday afternoon on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

State police said Andrew Michael Skinner, 30, address unavailable, shot another motorist after her vehicle drifted into his lane of traffic at 2:19 p.m. as both drove in the eastbound direction of the toll road near New Stanton.

The unidentified 38-year-old woman sustained one gunshot wound to her abdomen, according to the report issued Monday morning by the state police.

Police said the woman's vehicle accidentally cut off Skinner, who then accelerated up to the left side of her car. Skinner fired one round into her vehicle and then continued to drive off in an eastbound direction on the turnpike.

Skinner was later arrested based on the woman's description of her shooter, police said.

Skinner was charged with attempted homicide and other offenses,

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .