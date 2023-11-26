Woman shot after argument, police looking for possible suspects who drove away in car
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News a woman was found shot Sunday morning around 9 a.m. near the intersection of MLK Jr. Drive NW and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to police, the woman was alert and conscious when she was transported to a nearby hospital.
Investigators believe the woman was involved in an argument prior to the shooting when suspects in a gray Ford Explorer fired shots.
TRENDING STORIES:
16-year-old found dead inside car after multiple Georgia homes, vehicles riddled with bullets
Driver dead after high-speed chase with GSP, deputies ends in fiery crash
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: