Woman shot in Arlington, police investigating

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) said a woman was shot in Arlington on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were dispatched to the area of Kemper Road and S. Oxford Street for a shooting.

Woman shot in Fairfax County

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who was shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects left the scene in a car. A police helicopter is assisting with an aerial search of the area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.