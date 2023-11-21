Woman shot in the back behind North Highlands grocery store, Sacramento sheriff says

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.

Deputies are investigating Tuesday a shooting that left a woman injured in North Highlands, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened near Antelope Road and Watt Avenue, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman with the Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was shot in the back behind FoodMaxx, 7477 Watt Ave., just before 3 p.m., according to archived radio dispatches.

It’s unknown if deputies have arrested a suspect.