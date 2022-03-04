Woman shot in the back while driving in Texas, police say. ‘She can’t feel her legs’

Police in Texas are worried a driver who was shot in the back may face paralysis, according to local media reports.

Officers with the Houston Police Department were called to a shooting in the 11900 block of Overbrook Lane in the western part of the city late Thursday, March 3, according to a tweet and news outlets. Police said a woman in a vehicle was shot.

When police arrived, they found the woman had been shot in the back by one of several bullets that were fired toward her, and her car crashed, KPRC reported.

The woman was hospitalized, according to a tweet from the department.

“The worst part about this right now is that she can’t feel her legs so we are very concerned about her possibly being paralyzed but, however, we do know that she should live,” Lt. Ronnie Willkens told The Houston Chronicle.

The 22-year-old woman told police she believes this was a random shooting, KTRK reported, though the incident remains under investigation.

Police have not identified a suspect, saying the shooter fled before officers arrived, according to the Chronicle.

“There’s a lot of pistol casings laying all over the place,” Willkens said, according to KPRC. “But officers on the scene believe they did find the actual pistol casings that (were used) in the shooting, so hopefully they can find something in that as well.”

