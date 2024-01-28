Woman shot in backside in possible Queens drive-by
The 26-year-old victim was shot near the intersection of Rockaway Boulevard and 147th Street.
Can Moore turn around the Eagles' offense?
Adam Silver isn't going anywhere.
Embiid hasn't faced Nikola Jokic in Denver since 2019.
The Erae II takes the customizable MPE playing surface of the original and adds a more robust interface and tons of connectivity options.
The fan-made racing game Bloodborne Kart was set to be released on January 31, but Lilith Walther, the developer behind the project, says the team will have to make some changes after hearing from Sony. It'll lose the Bloodborne branding, among other things.
The average Black household could afford just 7% of listings for sale last year. The figure was 10% for Latinos.
A 1993 Honda Civic del Sol two-seater, found in a Denver-area self-service wrecking yard.
While some bears on Wall Street believe valuations for the S&P 500 are reaching stretched levels, more bullish strategist argue valuations aren't a good indicator of future returns.
Kim tied Kelly Clark for the most X Games snowboard Superpipe titles with seven. She is 23 years old.
McMahon was accused of heinous behavior by a former WWE employee earlier this week.
On Friday a court in Moscow extended the pre-trial detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich by another two months. Here's what else we know about Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, who are detained in Russia on espionage charges, which the U.S. says are false allegations.
Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce America's royal couple? "You couldn't write it better if you tried," says one expert.
Here's how an ARM loan works, as homebuyers face the highest rates in decades for fixed-rate mortgages.
What are private student loans? These loans, provided by banks and credit unions, can supplement your other financial aid after you've exhausted federal loans.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
Things appear to be looking up as New York is starting to do things the right way.
On Friday, Microsoft revealed that it had been the victim of a hack carried out by Russian government spies. In a new blog post, Microsoft said that “the same actor has been targeting other organizations and, as part of our usual notification processes, we have begun notifying these targeted organizations.” At this point, it’s unclear how many organizations the Russian-backed hackers targeted.
With storm season in full swing, these are our top picks to protect your electronics against power surges.
The MicroKorg 2 is still in the prototype stage, but it already feels like a polished and worthy sequel to one of the most popular synthesizers ever.
Spy photos show that the Hyundai Santa Cruz will be getting a light refresh. It offers styling that's a bit more upright and like the updated Palisade.