Woman who was shot by Baltimore County Police on Saturday is charged with attempted murder and assault

A woman who was shot by Baltimore County Police on Saturday night after allegedly dragging an officer with her car has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and assault, police said Monday night.

Alicia Page, 30, of Brooklyn in South Baltimore is charged with first- and second-degree assault as well as theft and malicious destruction of property, Baltimore County Police said.

Baltimore Police spokeswoman Joy Lepola-Stewart said that Saturday after 8 p.m., Page hit an officer working an off-duty job at The Avenue shopping center in White Marsh with her car, dragging him, and then fled the scene. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Other officers stopped the car in Rosedale and arrested a passenger, 31-year-old Kelly Anthony of Baltimore. She has been charged with second-degree assault, theft and obstructing and hindering, police said Monday.

During the traffic stop near the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Maryland Route 7, Page began to ram the car into officers’ vehicles and a bystander’s vehicle, police said. At least one Baltimore County police officer fired at her, but she drove away.

Police have not clarified whether one officer or multiple officers fired their weapons during the encounter. The officers were wearing body cameras, Lepola-Stewart said.

Lepola-Stewart said Baltimore County police officers ultimately apprehended Page outside the Johns Hopkins Hospital in East Baltimore and applied a tourniquet near her gunshot wound. Her injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

Anthony is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center and Page is in police custody at the hospital. Both women are being held without bond.