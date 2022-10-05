Woman shot by boyfriend amid dispute over slashed tires in Rock Hill, police say

Police officers in Rock Hill got a call early Wednesday morning about three cars with slashed tires, but minutes later, officers learned about a shooting that would turn out to be connected to the same scene.

According to a release from the Rock Hill Police Department, officers first got the call about the slashed tires around 2:40 a.m. on Russell Street, just north of Heckle Boulevard. Just minutes later, RHPD got a call about a shooting about a mile away on Cummings Street.

RHPD says the victim told police she was shot while at Russell Street by her boyfriend, 24-year-old Tydreqcuis Dewese. A police report says the victim was “trying to have a conversation with Dewese” when he threatened to shoot her, and he allegedly fired several shots at her when she was leaving. The woman was hit in the leg, police say, and she has a non-life threatening wound.

Meanwhile, Dewese “and others on scene” talked with officers on Russell Street about the tires being slashed, claiming that the shooting victim was responsible, according to RHPD.

The police report says that once officers started investigating the shooting and found three shell casings in the road, “no one would cooperate any further.” Officers also found a gun “believed to be the weapon used during the shooting.”

Police arrested Dewese on warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence. A mugshot wasn’t available Wednesday morning.

