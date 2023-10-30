Woman shot boyfriend to death in north Fort Worth apartment bedroom, authorities say

A woman shot her boyfriend to death in north Fort Worth and telephoned authorities on Sunday evening to report the killing, according to a police record.

The woman called 911 about 6:45 p.m. and said she had shot the 24-year-old man, whose name the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released.

Officers found the man’s body in a bedroom at a unit in the Belterra Apartments in the 7000 block of Terra Meadows Lane, a Fort Worth police spokesperson said.

Police detained the woman, who was injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital. Police did not describe the injuries or release in what way she suffered them.

Police have not announced the woman’s arrest and have not released her name.