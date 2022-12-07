Woman shot boyfriend in groin with stolen gun, police say

A woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting her boyfriend during an argument.

Memphis Police responded Dec. 6 to a shooting in the 1000 block of Kney Street, where a man had been shot.

The victim told police he had been arguing with his girlfriend, Alexius Payne, when she picked up a handgun.

Payne shot the victim in the groin, causing significant injury, according to an affidavit.

Police found the gun after searching the home.

The gun came back stolen, records show.

Payne was arrested and taken to Jail East.

She’s charged with Aggravated Assault/DV and Theft of Property, records show.

