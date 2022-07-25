Woman shot after breaking into home and freeing dogs that went on attack, WA cops say

A 37-year-old woman was shot after breaking into an apartment and freeing three dogs that attacked people, Washington police say.

Police first responded to an “animal bite” at a Seattle apartment complex around 10:30 p.m. on July 22, the Seattle Police Department said.

A woman living at the complex told police she was attacked by three pit bulls and was bit on the arm.

When police arrived, the dogs were back inside their apartment, police said.

The building manager told police to talk to the 37-year-old woman who lived next door to the dogs and had been causing disturbances in the complex. But police said they couldn’t get in contact with her.

Then police were called back to the complex for a shooting.

The building manager told police the dogs were let into the courtyard again and attacked him, so he locked them outside of the area.

He then found the woman, and she asked him to let the dogs back inside, police said.

But the dogs also tried to attack a couple’s dog, so the manager got his gun and fired a round into the air before firing at the animals, police said.

A bullet struck the woman when he did this, police said.

When the dog’s owner got back to the apartment, he told police the animals were in crates, making it unlikely they got out on their own.

He was also missing expensive shoes and hundreds of dollars in cash, police said.

Police arrested the 37-year-old woman on a charge of residential burglary after she told police she let the dogs out and stole the items from the apartment.

