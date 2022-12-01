Woman shot after breaking into home of woman who ‘stole my girlfriend,’ Texas cops say

A Texas woman was shot after breaking into the home of her ex-girlfriend’s new partner, according to San Antonio police.

It was just before midnight on Nov. 30 when the 34-year-old homeowner said she woke up to someone pounding on the front door, followed by the sound of breaking glass, police said in a news release.

She got out of bed, grabbed her gun and went to investigate, the release said. She found the accused intruder in the living room and opened fire.

Officers arrived at the home on the city’s northwest side to find a 39-year-old suspect with a gunshot wound to her hand, police said.

The suspect’s ex-girlfriend is in a relationship with the homeowner, and they live together at the home, police told KSAT.

Police didn’t say what may have motivated the break-in. But while inside an ambulance, the suspect said “she stole my girlfriend,” according to police.

She was arrested on a charge of burglary with intent to commit assault.

