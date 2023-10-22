A woman was shot in the Brickell area and taken to Ryder Trauma Center, police say

A woman was shot in the Brickell area early Sunday morning and taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami police say.

Miami police found the woman after a 5 a.m. report of a person shot at 1250 S. Miami Ave., the Vue at Brickell condominium building, which also houses Piola and My Ceviche restaurants.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more is learned.