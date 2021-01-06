Woman shot in Capitol after armed Trump supporters storm the building as lawmakers gathered to certify Biden's win

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Andrew Harnik/AP Photo

A woman was shot in the Capitol on Wednesday after hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building and faced off with law enforcement, according to CNN.

Lindsay Watts, a reporter with a Fox News affiliate in Washington, DC, said on Twitter that she'd learned from a paramedic source that one person had been shot and resuscitation efforts were underway. CNN later reported that a woman had been shot in the chest and was in critical condition. PBS NewsHour confirmed this, citing one source, and added that the person who was struck by a bullet was not a uniformed officer.

MSNBC reported that a law enforcement officer fired the shot. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remained unclear in the immediate aftermath.

Michael Del Moro, a producer at MSNBC, shared photos of a person who looked like they were bleeding while being transported on a stretcher.

The Washington Examiner shared a graphic video of the chaotic scene inside the Capitol and reported that the woman was shot in the neck.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed the shooting in an interview with Fox News, saying, "I'm with Capital police, I heard on the radio: 'Shots fired.'"

"I have been in this Capitol for more than 10 years and I've never seen anything like this," McCarthy added.

CNN also reported that a police officer had been injured in the scuffle.

Congress met on Wednesday to certify the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden. The session was interrupted, however, by the violence and the House is on recess with members of Congress, including Vice President Mike Pence, being led to safety.

Photos from around the nation's capital showed massive crowds of people milling around, some of whom were carrying American and Trump's "Make America Great Again" flags. Ambulances and law enforcement vehicles were also spotted.

The melee inside the building, which was breached, evacuated, and rocked by flash bangs, involved an apparent armed standoff between police and protesters, both of whom were armed, as well as Trump supporters sitting and leaving notes in lawmakers' offices.

The insurrection, which earned a mild rebuke on the part of President Donald Trump, forced Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to dispatch the National Guard and state troops to the Capitol.

