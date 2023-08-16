Woman shot in car believes she was victim of road rage

An east Charlotte woman says a case of road rage ended with a bullet shot through her car and into her leg.

The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, told police it happened on Aug. 8 on Wilkinson Boulevard.

The victim told Channel 9 a driver was tailgating her SUV near the overlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport around 6 p.m.

The driver cut her off and they got into an argument near Wilkinson Boulevard.

“When I put my hand on my thigh and I saw the blood, I was like, ‘I got shot,’” she said. “And I was just in shock. I’m like, ‘I can’t believe somebody actually shot me.’”

She said detectives told her they are looking at surveillance video to track down the driver.

