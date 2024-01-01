Woman shot in car, San Francisco PD investigate

(KRON) – A woman was shot in her vehicle in San Francisco’s Tenderloin area on New Year’s Day, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

San Francisco Police police officers responded to the area of Jones and Market Streets on a report of a shooting at approximately 12:18 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Officers located a female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at the scene. Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to the police investigation, the victim was sitting inside her vehicle when she was struck by gunfire.

There have not been any arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415)-575-4444.

