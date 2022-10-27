A woman was shot in a cemetery, now a man is convicted of murder, SC cops say

Two years after a Midlands woman was shot and killed, a man was convicted of murdering her, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Charles Antwan Smalls, a 41-year-old Holly Hill resident, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty on murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime charges, the sheriff’s office said.

A jury found Smalls guilty at the end of a three-day trial, according to the sheriff’s office.

On July 24, 2020, Breanna Fludd was shot in the back by Smalls, Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said. The shooting happened in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, according to the sheriff’s office.

Information about a motive for the shooting, and why Fludd was in the cemetery, was not available.

“The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend its condolences to the family of Breanna Fludd,” Summers said.

Fludd, 29, was an Orangeburg resident when she died, according to her obituary. She is survived by two children in addition to other family members.

“Breanna Fludd was a friendly person and a loving mom of two children who she instinctively found ways to provide for no matter how difficult it was,” the obituary said.

This case was prosecuted by David Osborne of the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Smalls was represented by North Charleston attorney Eduardo Curry, Calhoun County court records show.

Smalls has an extensive criminal history, according to Orangeburg County court records.

Despite this conviction, Smalls is facing pending DUI and weapons possession charges from a December 2019 arrest, in addition to armed robbery, assault and battery, kidnapping, and multiple weapons possession charges from an April 2020 arrest, Orangeburg County court records show.