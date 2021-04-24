Woman shot in the chest by boyfriend after argument, police said

Authorities said they believe the boyfriend shot into her car multiple times after investigators found 10 to 14 shell casings in the parking lot.

- A young woman, allegedly shot by her boyfriend, is in the hospital after a violent attack in Southeast Houston. Just before 11:00 last night, police were called to a gas station near Quarter and Scott Street. A 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the chest told police she was shot by her boyfriend at an apartment complex-- parking lot complex-- parking lot, excuse me, a block away. She was able to draw him off as more than a dozen shots were fired.

- The boyfriend made the statement, "Do you want to make a show of this?" Took out his gun and shot the victim-- shot towards the vehicle once. Probably the gun jammed because he had to whack it, and then emptied the whole clip.

- The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her boyfriend has not been caught.

