Woman shot in chest in Highway 288 road rage incident
The woman was in a Harris Health System van on the South Freeway when the driver of a white Mercedes opened fire, police said.
Mosley was reportedly frustrated not to get serious consideration for the Dallas job.
This Tour de France crash was absolutely terrifying
Here’s what to do if you find an invasive hammerhead flatworm.
A police officer injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and who has pushed for an independent commission to investigate the attack met with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday. (June 25)
The bill would have allowed anyone 21+ to carry a concealed firearm without a permit. Texas and Mississippi have passed expanded concealed carry laws.
"I'm running out of options as a career because of a mandatory vaccine that could affect my fertility," said a nurse who has been fired for refusing to get vaccines.
Michael Lopez, 27, is facing charges of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons charges
"Trump Train" participants accused of harassing a Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway last year are now being sued.
Ahead of this weekend's heptathlon at U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, Lindsay Flach announced that she would be competing while 18 weeks pregnant.
Here's everything we know about Denis Villeneuve's Dune remake movie so far. The post DUNE Has a New Release Date! appeared first on Nerdist.
Arike Ogunbowale scores a game-high 30 points to lead the Wings past the Mystics, 85-74. Tina Charles scores 27 points for the Mystics in the loss.
Police said it appears the man was shot while inside a vehicle by someone outside of it.
Police were called at about 3 a.m. Sunday to the area of US 40 Highway and South Sterling Avenue on a crash that left one woman dead.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops quietly clarified this week that there will be "no national policy on withholding Communion from politicians" after some bishops had raised the issue.Why it matters: A wave of controversy and debate occurred after the conference overwhelmingly voted to draft a "teaching document," which many hoped would rebuke Biden and other Catholic politicians for receiving Communion despite their support for abortion rights, per AP.Get market news worthy of your time w
Four-time Olympic champion Farah will not be at the Tokyo Games.
The hyaluronic acid makes this facial self-tanner better than the rest.
Here's what this week, marked by Venus going into Leo and a couple dramatic moves by Mars, will bring for every sign.
An author and pen pal of notorious family killer Chris Watts says he confided in her that he buried his wife Shanann’s body away from their children’s bodies because he "hated her so much" at that moment. Cheryln Cadle, the author of "Letters from Christopher: The Tragic Confessions of the Watts Family Murders," was featured in Lifetime's "Cellmate Secrets: Chris Watts," which premiered Friday night. Cadle "became intrigued by Chris over the course of his trial and began exchanging letters with
Wyoming is known for its wide open spaces -- and it’s a place where a murder mysteries could also stretch on for decades. In 1976, Alice Prunty, a 37-year-old woman who’d married three times and had five children, came to Fremont County, Wyoming for a fresh start. She found one with her neighbor, Gerald Uden, a man who also had been divorced three times who was taken by Alice's self-sufficiency. Five months after meeting, they married, according to Oxygen series “Killer Couples." They bought a f