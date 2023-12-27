Woman shot in chest in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police responded to a report of a woman who was shot in the chest near SW 14th Street and Westwood Boulevard on Tuesday night.

Shooting near SW 14th Street and Westwood Boulevard. Photo courtesy KFOR.

Police say that the woman was standing inside her apartment when an unknown suspect allegedly shot her from outside of the apartment.

The victim was transported to the hospital from the scene.

No other information regarding the suspected shooter or the victim’s condition is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

