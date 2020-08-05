Woman shot in the chest while chasing her robber in Pembroke Pines, police say

A woman was chasing a man who had just broken into her Pembroke Pines home when he opened fire on her Wednesday morning. Her injuries were not life threatening, according to police.

Around 4:10 a.m., the suspect broke into the woman’s home near the intersection of Southwest 137th Avenue and 12th Street, across the street from retirement community Century Village.

Pembroke Pines police said the man could be a former boyfriend of the victim.

He stole some money from the home, then left in a car. The woman pursued him onto northbound Interstate 75, according to a police report.

During the chase, the man opened fire on the woman, according to the report. She called 911 after being hit in the chest, then drove herself about two miles to Memorial Hospital West.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.