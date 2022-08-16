Woman shot in chest while sleeping in west Fort Worth apartment, police say

A woman was sleeping in her Fort Worth apartment when she was shot early Tuesday morning.

Shots were fired around 4:50 a.m. at the Camden Apartments, located in the 2700 block of Dawn West in west Fort Worth.

The victim was sleeping in a bedroom on the first floor when a bullet flew through the window and struck her in the upper chest area, police said.

Responding officers said the woman’s apartment faces the 9200 block of North Normandale Street and they believe the shooter discharged the firearm from the apartments, yard or roadway.

“The suspect then fled in an unknown direction of travel,” police said. “It is unknown if the suspect was occupying a vehicle or on foot.”

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was last listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.