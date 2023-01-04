Woman shot at Columbia apartment complex that has a violent history

A woman was hospitalized Tuesday following a shooting at an apartment complex, the Columbia Police Department said.

The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. at the Gable Oaks Apartments at 901 Colleton Street, according to police. That’s in the area between U.S. 21/North Main Street and U.S. 321 Fairfield Road, not far from the Columbia College campus.

The woman was injured inside her home, police said. There was no word if the shooting happened inside her apartment or if she was targeted.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she underwent surgery, according to police. Further information on her condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire was not available.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

There have been other violent incidents reported at the apartment complex.

In March 2022, three people, including brothers and a teenager, were arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder, after a shooting at the Gable Oaks Apartments, police said. No injuries were reported, but officers found property damage to a few apartments and a vehicle.

On July 20, 2020, a 23-year-old man found in a vehicle at the apartment complex had been killed in a shooting, police said.

About a week earlier, on July 14, a woman was charged with murder after killing a 29-year-old man in a domestic-related shooting at the apartment complex, police said.

In January 2020, a 22-year-old man was shot and killed at the Gable Oaks Apartments in what police called an “isolated drug-related incident.”

In June 2016, a man wanted for a shooting at another location barricaded himself inside an apartment at the complex for two hours when Columbia police officers, Richland County sheriff’s deputies and SLED agents attempted to serve him with a warrant and the SWAT team was called to the scene.

Prior to these incidents, the apartment complex was where three people were killed in the span of three months in 2007 and 2008.

Additionally, multiple tenants have been displaced by separate fires at the apartment complex in the past decade.