Woman shot in Connellsville; 2 people taken in for questioning

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Connellsville.

According to state police, the initial call was for an alleged assault at a house on East Crawford Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been shot in the leg.

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening, state police said.

Police at the scene took two people who were also inside of the house in for questioning.

Police said they’re unsure of the relationship between the people involved and don’t know what prompted the shooting.

