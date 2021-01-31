A woman shot and a cop hit by a car. What police say happened before dawn in Broward

David J. Neal

A woman is in critical condition, Lauderhill police say, after a shooting incident that spanned three Broward municipalities and included a cop being hit by a getaway car in front of a hospital.

The officer suffered minor injuries, Lt. Mike Santiago of Lauderhill police said.

This began, Santiago said, at 4 a.m. with a shooting in the parking lot of Vegas Cabaret, 5428 N. University Dr.

The woman shot there was driven to Florida Medical Center, 5000 W. Oakland Park Blvd. in Lauderdale Lakes, a city that Broward Sheriff’s Office covers as far as law enforcement. A man jumped out of the car that drove the woman to Florida Medical and ran from Lauderhill police and BSO personnel.

A car trying to pick up the running man, Santiago said, hit a Lauderhill officer.

Meanwhile, the shot woman was taken to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale, where she’s in serious condition.

Anyone who knows anything can call Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS)

Fiery wreck in Broward leaves two dead. Detectives trying to figure out what happened.

Inmate dies of brain injuries after altercation with Broward jail deputies

Latest Stories

  • Trump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.

    Five attorneys who were prepared to defend former President Donald Trump in his upcoming Senate impeachment trial have departed his legal team, people familiar with the situation confirmed to CNN and The New York Times. Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, who were expected to be two of the lead attorneys, are out, as are Josh Howard, Johnny Gasser, and Greg Harris. No other attorneys have announced they were involved with the case, so it appears that, for now, Trump is defenseless. The lawyers reportedly left because of a disagreement over legal strategy. Trump reportedly wanted them to push his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in last year's presidential election rather than focus on whether convicting a former president after he's out of office is constitutional, an argument that appears to be the consensus among Republicans and the reason he'll likely be acquitted. Bowers, a source said, lacked chemistry with Trump and the decision to leave was reportedly mutual. It's unclear where Trump will go from here - his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani reportedly wants to take the case, but he's a potential witness in the trial because he spoke at the rally preceding the deadly Capitol riot Trump is accused of inciting, and the Times notes "almost all" of Trump's advisers blame Giuliani for the impeachment in the first place. Considering GOP senators have signaled they won't vote to convict, some are wondering why Trump would even bother spending money on attorneys at all at this point. And here is a statement Trump has made to advisers almost verbatim > https://t.co/zktWOIrUD6 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 31, 2021 Stephen Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, thinks the former president should go the Senate himself because "he's the only one who can sell it." Trump seems open to the idea, but aides are reportedly against it. Read more at The New York Times and CNN. More stories from theweek.comDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemic5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem5 irrationally funny cartoons about the GameStop stock market madness

  • Asian Americans warily watch family overseas enjoy 'normal' life

    One woman with family in South Korea said she’s "jealous that they’re in a place where people care about other people and take precautions."

  • Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home

    A couple and their two young children were found dead in a home Saturday in northeast Oklahoma in what police said appears to be a triple murder-suicide, the Tulsa World reported. Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said the mother of an adult male victim arrived at the home in a mobile home park about 2:30 p.m. and found her son, her grandchildren and the children’s mother dead.

  • Rep. Stephen Lynch tests positive for COVID-19 after getting second dose of vaccine

    Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) tested positive for the COVID-19, but remains asymptomatic, after receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, his office said Friday. Why it matters: Lynch's case stresses the importance of continuing to social distance and wear a face mask even after getting vaccinated. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What they're saying: Lynch received a positive test result on Friday "after a staff member in the Congressman's Boston office had tested positive earlier in the week," Lynch's spokesperson, Molly Rose Tarpey, said in a statement, per the Boston Globe. * "Congressman Lynch had received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and subsequently received a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending President Biden's Inauguration," she added. * Lynch "remains asymptomatic and feels fine" but will continue to "self-quarantine and will vote by proxy in Congress during the coming weeks." * It is unclear when Lynch received each dose of the vaccine. * Lynch's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. The big picture: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the companies that have developed the two vaccines authorized in the U.S., say their vaccines are about 95% effective at preventing people from getting sick after getting the second dose of their respective vaccines. * "It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity (protection against the virus that causes COVID-19) after vaccination," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes. * "That means it’s possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and still get sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection," the CDC adds. * It is also not yet clear how effective the vaccine is against infection and transmission, but researchers say it should prevent people from getting sick. Go deeper: We're selling the coronavirus vaccine shortBe smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • China temporarily bars entry of foreigners travelling from Canada

    China has temporarily banned entry of foreign nationals travelling from Canada, even if they hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said. "All foreign nationals who hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are temporarily not allowed to enter China from Canada," the consulate said in a statement on its website on Saturday. Entry with diplomatic and service visas will not be affected, it said.

  • Ireland 'was considering' playing Biden card to force EC to back down

    Ireland might have been planning to pull Joe Biden into the border row, European diplomats speculated on Saturday. Irish officials may have threatened to use their government’s connection to the US president to force an about-turn from the European Commission. The EU’s border threat, which Dublin was not warned about, sparked a tense call between Michael Martin, the Irish taoiseach, and Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president. Diplomats in Brussels suggested Dublin could have “picked up the Batphone to Biden” or reminded Mrs Von der Leyen of the president’s attachment to Ireland and the peace process. Mr Biden has Irish roots and has regularly warned the UK against erecting a hard border in Ireland. The commission’s move was greeted with outrage in Dublin as the Irish government had previously persuaded it that no hard border on the island had to be one of the foundations of the final Brexit agreement.

  • Former QAnon follower apologises to Anderson Cooper for believing he ate babies

    QAnon conspiracies include belief CNN anchor is a ‘robot’

  • Biden reportedly expected to nominate judges with legal backgrounds 'historically underrepresented on the federal bench'

    For decades, NBC News notes, the Republican Party has been the political faction emphasizing the courts in the United States, but now Democrats appear to be playing catch-up as they look to fill several federal vacancies before the mid-terms in 2022 when they could lose their slim Senate majority. If they do fill the seats, White House Counsel Dana Remus recently wrote in a letter to senators that was obtained by NBC, it will likely be with "individuals whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those whose who are public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys, and those who represent Americans in every walk of life" rather than, say, prosecutors or "big corporate lawyers." Chris Kang, a co-founder of the progressive group Demand Justice and former deputy counsel in the Obama administration, similarly told NBC he expects President Biden's first set of judiciary nominees are "going to look very different than the kind of judges that Democratic presidents have put forward in the past" and will likely have "radically" different backgrounds, which "will make a huge difference in our courts." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.comDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemic5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem5 irrationally funny cartoons about the GameStop stock market madness

  • United Arab Emirates says it will offer citizenship to some

    The United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced plans to grant some foreigners citizenship to this oil-rich nation home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, part of efforts to stimulate its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UAE previously gave citizenship to Palestinians and others who helped form the country's government after its formation in 1971. Saturday's announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai who also serves as the autocratic nation's prime minister and vice president, said the offer could apply to artists, authors, doctors, engineers and scientists, as well as their families.

  • Vietnam retains top leader, shuts Hanoi schools in COVID-19 battle

    Vietnam's ruling Communist Party re-elected its 76-year-old chief Nguyen Phu Trong for a rare third five-year term on Sunday, as the Southeast Asian country battled its biggest coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began. Trong, who emerged on top in a power struggle at the last congress in 2016 and has spearheaded a "blazing furnace" crackdown on corruption in the last five years, was granted an exception to party rules that say people over the age of 65 should retire, cementing his position as one of the country's strongest and longest-serving leaders for decades. "Comrade Nguyen Phu Trong was elected to be the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, term XIII," the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

  • Russia warns against planned opposition protests

    Russian police have issued a strong warning against participating in protests planned for Sunday to call for the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin's most prominent foe. (Jan. 30)

  • Biden news – live: Trump lawyers quit before impeachment trial as Giuliani to be sued over Capitol riot claims

    Latest developments from Washington DC and beyond

  • Rural communities 'under siege' by criminal hare-coursing gangs

    Rural communities have suffered a steep rise in hare coursing, with the RSPCA saying the growing involvement of gangs in wildlife crimes is a major factor in its decision to hand over its 200-year-old prosecuting powers to the CPS. Dozens of rural landowners are being repeatedly targeted by gangs who gather to bet on the outcome of dogs chasing down and killing as many hares as possible. Latest figures obtained by The Telegraph show that in some counties, such as North Yorkshire, there was a 51 per cent increase in incidents of hare coursing and poaching last year. A similar increase is expected this year. The RSPCA’s chief executive, Chris Sherwood, said on Saturday: “We’re involved in cases that involve cock fighting, badger baiting and hare coursing, which can involve millions of pounds of fraud, tax evasion and even weapons and these cases are complex. “We think there’s a better way for us which is to mirror the situation in Scotland, where our sister charity, the SSPCA, transfers its cases and files over to the procurator fiscal, the Scottish equivalent of the CPS, so there’s that division between investigation and prosecution.”

  • China crackdown prompts thousands to flee Hong Kong as U.K. opens new visa scheme

    About 7,000 Hong Kongers have fled to the U.K. since China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong and the British government expects more than 300,000 to obtain extended residency rights over the next five years, per AP.Why it matters: The announcement comes as the U.K. opened the new visa scheme Sunday — a day after China said it would no longer recognize Hong Kongers' British National Overseas (BNO) passports as valid travel documents or proof of identity, escalating tensions between the two countries.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.Driving the news: The U.K. government announced last July when the security law passed a new path to British citizenship for Hong Kongers who qualify for the BNO status, which was granted to those living in the city before the British government handed its former colony back to China in 1997. * Under the offer, these Hong Kongers and their dependents have the right to remain in the United Kingdom for five years, during which time they can work or study. * They would then be allowed to apply for "settled status" and, after an additional year, citizenship, Axios Dave Lawler notes.The big picture: Some Hong Kongers told AP they're leaving because they're worried they'll be punished for backing the pro-democracy protest movement — which has seen several prominent figures either arrested or imprisoned in recent months. * "Many others" said China's erosion of the high degree of autonomy they previously enjoyed had become "unbearable," and they their children to have better future. * "Most say they don't plan to ever go back," AP notes.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Fugitive Tigray leader reportedly speaks out after months

    The fugitive leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region has reportedly made his first public comments in three months, urging the international community to investigate alleged “genocide” and other abuses by forces including those from neighboring Eritrea. It was not immediately possible to verify the audio comments by Debretsion Gebremichael posted late Saturday by Tigray-allied media outlet Dimtsi Weyane.

  • Married Texas police chief accused of cheating resigns after arrest

    Jason Collier allegedly showed a fake marriage annulment document to a girlfriend.

  • Jewish man bequeaths nearly £2m to French village that sheltered him from the Nazis as a child

    A Jewish Austrian has left a bequest believed to be worth nearly £2m to the French village that sheltered him from the Nazis during the Second World War. Eric Schwan, who died on December 25 at the age of 90, left a large part of his fortune to Chambon-sur-Lignon, a remote mountain village in south-east France that took in some 2,500 Jews fleeing Nazi persecution. The exact value of the bequest has not been made public, but a former mayor of the village told a local website it was more than €2m (£1.8m). “It’s a considerable sum for the village,” Jean-Michel Eyraud, the current mayor, said. A small village of fewer than 2,500 inhabitants perched on a mountain plateau, Chambon-sur-Lignon is famous for the extraordinary courage of its people during the Vichy regime and Nazi occupation. The village's largely Protestant community is known for giving shelter to those in need.

  • Putin's former judo partner says he owns palace which opposition links to Russian leader

    Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg said on Saturday he owns a huge palace in southern Russia which jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has linked to President Vladimir Putin. Navalny and his anti-corruption foundation have published a video in which they allege the opulent mansion belonged to the Russian leader. Rotenberg, Putin's former judo sparring partner who sold his stake in gas pipeline construction firm Stroygazmontazh in 2019 for a sum which RBC business daily put at some 75 billion roubles ($990 million), said he bought the palace two years ago.

  • Best Frying Pans of 2021

    There’s a reason the frying pan is the go-to piece of cooking equipment for so many cooks: versatility. You can use it to make everything from a grilled cheese sandwich to a sauce. Consumer Repor...

  • Trump loyalists in South Dakota turn on home state senator

    Longtime South Dakota Republican voter Jim Thompson is ready to leave the GOP, hoping that an exodus of Donald Trump supporters like him will punish the state's preeminent politician, Sen. John Thune, for defying Trump. All Republican senators except five voted against holding an impeachment trial.