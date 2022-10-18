Woman shot, crashes near gas station, police say

A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot and crashing near a Memphis gas station, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said they found the woman after she crashed on Millbranch Road around 8:30 p.m.

Police said she had a gunshot wound and rushed her to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

When FOX13 made the scene, MPD cars were surrounding a BP gas station and a utility pole had been split.

Witnesses told FOX13 that they saw the woman shot while she was driving down Millbranch, causing her to crash into that gas station.

Those witnesses reported seeing a girl run from the car after the crash.

No information about the shooter was immediately available.

If you know who that shooter is or anything about this shooting, Memphis Police urge you to call 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

