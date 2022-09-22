Woman shot, critically hurt in Midtown, police say

A woman was shot in Midtown Memphis Thursday evening, according to Memphis Police.

Police said the woman was shot on North Belvedere, just a block away from the Southern College of Optometry.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition around 4:30 p.m., according to police.

The person who shot here was wearing a black hoodie, police said.

Memphis Police are still looking for the person responsible.

If you have any information about who shot this woman or where the shooter may be, Memphis Police urge you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

