Woman shot, critically injured in Berclair area; suspect on the run, MPD says
A woman was critically injured after being shot overnight near the Berclair area.
Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Victor Drive at 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The suspect fled in a red Chevy Trailblazer, MPD said.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
