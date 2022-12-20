Woman shot, critically injured in Berclair area; suspect on the run, MPD says

A woman was critically injured after being shot overnight near the Berclair area.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Victor Drive at 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The suspect fled in a red Chevy Trailblazer, MPD said.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

At 2:40 am, officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 Block of Victor Drive. A female victim was located and transported to ROH critical. The suspect fled in a red Chevy Trailblazer. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/NFUT1LszNZ — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 20, 2022

