Woman shot, critically injured in midday shooting in Norfolk

A midday Friday shooting in Norfolk’s Campostella neighborhood left a woman with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Norfolk officers responded to a reported shooting just after 12:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Cedar Street. The Clairmont at Campostella Station apartment complex is located near that address.

A woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police said in a Twitter post.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the anonymous crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com