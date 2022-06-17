Woman shot, critically injured in midday shooting in Norfolk
A midday Friday shooting in Norfolk’s Campostella neighborhood left a woman with life-threatening injuries, police say.
Norfolk officers responded to a reported shooting just after 12:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Cedar Street. The Clairmont at Campostella Station apartment complex is located near that address.
A woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police said in a Twitter post.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the anonymous crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com