Woman shot days after moving to Colorado for new job, cops say. ‘A hole in our lives’

An Ohio woman was shot and killed in a Colorado park in what police describe as a random incident. The woman had moved to the state less than a week prior for a new job, according to her family.

At about 10:30 p.m. on May 14, Abigail Miller was found dead after she was shot in a park in Colorado Springs, according to a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The 32-year-old from Dayton had moved to Colorado following a job offer, Miller’s parents, Jonathan and Sherrie Miller, told WDTN.

Police said they believe the shooting was a “random act of violence” and are still looking for a suspect in the case.

“There is a hole in our lives, there is a hole in so many lives. Ours, her sister’s, and we are going to always miss her,” Sherrie Miller told WDTN.

The family is now asking for donations to St. Vincent de Paul, an organization that helps people that face homelessness, in her honor.

“Let’s make a mark in her honor to lift up those who are in great need,” Sherrie Miller said in a Facebook post.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and asked anyone with information to call 719-444-7000 or the anonymous tip line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

