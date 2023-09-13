Woman shot dead at £1m mansion that featured on Escape to the Country

Police at Banyer Hall after the body of Lesley Page, left, was found at the Norfolk property - Terry Harris

A woman has been shot dead at a £1 million Norfolk mansion that featured on the BBC’s Escape to the Country, with a man arrested on suspicion of murder.

Norfolk Constabulary said the body of Lesley Page, 65, was discovered at the 17th century manor house in the village of Emneth, near the market town Wisbech, on Monday.

Officers were called to the Grade II Listed property at around 7.30am following reports of a woman in her 60s being discovered.

Gunshot wounds to the torso were provisionally recorded as the cause of death following a Home Office post-mortem examination.

A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, but has since been released under investigation.

He was initially held at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre. Officers were granted an additional 36 hours to question him after making an application at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a forensics team was scouring Banyer Hall, which once featured on Escape to the Country.

Mr and Mrs Page moved in Banyer Hall in 2017 - Terry Harris

Det Insp Alix Wright, the senior investigating officer, said: “We are still working to establish the circumstances that led to Mrs Page’s death.

“We are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident, however, we are keeping an open mind and the investigation continues to establish the full facts.”

Mrs Page used to work at a branch of Barclays Bank and moved from Brentwood, in Essex, to Banyer Hall in 2017 with her husband, Stephen Page, 68, it is claimed.

Brian Chilvers, 76, who works next to their home, said the Pages seemed like the “perfect couple”.

“They were two perfectly nice people,” Mr Chilvers told MailOnline.

“Obviously, I have known them since they came down here and they were both lovely people.”

Mrs Page was described as a 'lovely' person - East Anglia News Service

The area became the centre of a national debate over the right to defend property in 1999 after farmer Tony Martin killed 16-year-old Fred Barras and injured his accomplice after the pair invaded his home, Bleak House, at Emneth Hungate.

Mr Martin claimed he had been acting in self-defence, but was handed a life sentence for murder in 2000. This was later downgraded to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility after a diagnosis of paranoid personality disorder, and he was released in 2003.

