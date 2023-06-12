Woman is shot dead by boyfriend in front of her 9-year-old daughter, Texas cops say

A 9-year-old girl witnessed her mother being shot and killed by the woman’s boyfriend, Texas police say.

The fatal shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at an apartment in Houston, police said in a news briefing streamed by KHOU.

Police said the woman and her boyfriend were in a verbal argument when the man grabbed a gun and fired multiple shots. She was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple family members, including the woman’s 9-year-old daughter, were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, according to police. One of the witnesses, described as “an elderly female,” was hospitalized for unknown reasons, officers said in the news briefing.

The man was taken into custody. His charges have not been announced.

Police have not publicly released the ages and identities of the victim and accused shooter.

Husband killed when he’s ambushed in driveway and shot in front of wife, PA cops say

Kids had ‘front row seat’ for home invasion that left father of 5 dead, Ohio cops say

Boyfriend kills mom of 4 in front of kids after shopping trip, California reports say