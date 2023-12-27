Woman shot dead in car by multiple gunmen in Queens, driver wounded

Multiple gunmen opened fire on a car in Queens, wounding the driver — who then sped off to an NYPD stationhouse in a failed attempt to save the mortally wounded woman in his passenger seat, police said Wednesday.

The victims were shot near 127th St. and Liberty Ave. in Richmond Hill, with up to three men opening fire from both sides of the victims’ car about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

The 38-year-old driver, shot numerous times in his upper body, raced away, driving more than two miles to the 103rd Precinct stationhouse in Jamaica, where he got out of the car and told cops what had happened.

He was rushed by medics to Jamaica Hospital and is in stable condition. Clarisa Burgos, the 28-year-woman woman with him, was declared dead outside the stationhouse. She lived in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, according to cops.

Police recovered 16 shell casings, both .45 caliber and 9mm, from the scene in Richmond Hill.

The wounded driver has 29 arrests on his record, a police source said.