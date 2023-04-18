Woman shot dead after friend pulled into wrong driveway in New York state

Kaylin Gillis lost her life in a tragic shooting in Upstate New York

A 20-year-old woman was shot dead in New York state after her friend mistakenly pulled into the wrong driveway.

Kaylin Gillis was met with gunfire upon making the wrong turn onto the driveway of Kevin Monahan in the town of Hebron.

Monahan, 65, allegedly fired two shots from his porch as Ms Gillis and her three friends attempted to turn the car around, according to the Washington County sheriff, Jeff Murphy.

Ms Gillis was hit by one round.

"This is a very sad case of some young adults who were looking for a friend's house and ended up at this man's house who decided to come out with a firearm and discharge it," Sheriff Murphy told a news conference.

Days after Ralph Yarl shooting

The shooting came just days after Ralph Yarl, a black teenager, was shot in Kansas City, Missouri, after ringing the doorbell of the wrong house when attempting to pick up his younger brothers.

Andrew Lester, 85, who is white, has been charged with one count of felony assault in the first degree and one count of armed criminal action.

The area where the New York shooting too place is rural and driveways are poorly lit at night. None of the group exited the vehicle or walked towards Monahan’s house.

Ralph Yarl, a black teenager, was shot in Kansas City - LEE MERRITT

"There's clearly no threat from anyone in the vehicle," Sheriff Murphy said. "There's no reason for Mr Monahan to feel threatened."

After the shooting the group drove to nearby Salem, north-east of Albany, where they called emergency services.

Paramedics arrived and performed CPR on Ms Gillis but were unable to save her.

When officers arrived at Monahan’s property he refused to come out and spoke to a 9/11 dispatcher for over an hour before he was taken into custody, according to police.

He has been charged with second degree murder.

Sheriff Murphy described Ms Gillis, who lived in Schuylerville, New York, as an “innocent young girl who was out with friends looking for another friend’s house”.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help her family "with funeral and other expenses".