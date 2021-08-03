Woman shot dead in front of her six-year-old daughter in suspected case of mistaken identity

Jacqueline Flores, 25, was shot in front of her six-year-old last week (Fresno Police)

A California woman has been shot dead in front of her six-year-old daughter in what police believe may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Fresno police said last week that Jacqueline Flores, 25, was shot while inside her car while her young child was sitting in the backseat.

The young mother had sustained a single gunshot wound to the head and emergency response teams performed “lifesaving efforts” at the scene.

At the time, police said the woman was transported to a local hospital and that she was “fighting for her life” after being left in “grave condition” due to her injuries.

"Fortunately, the child was not injured, but a bullet did enter the rear window where the child was seated," police said in the release.

Police confirmed three days later that Ms Flores had died of her injuries. “Sadly, Jacqueline Flores passed away on Friday evening from the injuries she received,” they said.

Authorities called the attack a “senseless act of violence” and said that they believed the crime may have been a case of “mistaken identity”.

Police are asking anyone in the city who may have information regarding the incident to contact Fresno Police Department.