2 women killed within 1-mile span in Newport News and Hampton, police say

Police in Newport News and Hampton are investigating the killings of two women — less than a mile apart on each side of the cities’ border.

Tuesday night in Hampton, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue just before 8 p.m. Police arrived and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

Earlier, Newport News police launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in the Huntington neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Newsome Drive, just behind Newsome Park Elementary School, for a welfare check Tuesday just after 5 p.m. Upon arrival — less than two minutes later, according to a news release from police — officers found a woman dead at her apartment.

Neither department has released suspect information or details about the motive and circumstances of either killing.

