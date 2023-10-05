Woman 'shot dead at home following Glastonbury feud'

Ashley Dale, 28, was hit in the abdomen by a bullet fired from a machine gun

A council worker was shot dead after a row at Glastonbury music festival reignited a feud, a court has heard.

Ashley Dale, 28, was hit in the abdomen by a bullet fired from a machine gun at her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on Aug 21 last year.

Opening the trial of five men accused of her murder at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, Paul Greaney KC said Miss Dale had attended Glastonbury festival in June that year with her boyfriend Lee Harrison, who Mr Greaney said appeared to be involved in a “world of criminality”.

Four of the men accused of her murder - Sean Zeisz, 28, Niall Barry, 26, Ian Fitzgibbon, 28 and James Witham, 41 - were also there.

The jury heard Zeisz was assaulted at the festival.

Afterwards, the court heard that his “loss of face” was compounded by his girlfriend Olivia McDowell staying with Jordan Thompson, one of the attackers, as well as Miss Dale and Mr Harrison.

‘Long-standing antagonism’

In the following weeks, the court heard that Barry sided with Zeisz as he already had a “long-standing antagonism” towards Mr Harrison.

Mr Greaney said: “Niall Barry used these new events at Glastonbury to reignite that old feud.”

Voice recordings which the prosecution said were sent by Miss Dale to friends in the weeks leading up to her death were played to the court, including one in which she said she had “terrible anxiety”.

In one message to a friend, Miss Dale said that while at Glastonbury, Barry had produced a “big knife” to Fitzgibbon and, referring to Mr Harrison by his nickname, said: “Where’s Saz, he’s getting stabbed up.”

She told friends Barry had fallen out with Mr Harrison a few years ago and was now “on some pure rampage”.

Mr Greaney said that on Aug 20, Zeisz, Barry and Fitzgibbon dispatched “foot soldiers” Witham and the fifth defendant - Joseph Peers, 29 - armed with a Skorpion sub-machine gun to kill Mr Harrison at his home and “to deal with anyone that got in their way, leaving behind no witnesses”.

Miss Dale, whose family members wiped away tears at times during the opening, was at the couple’s home on Leinster Road with her dog on the night of the attack, while Mr Harrison was out.

The jury was told Witham admitted the manslaughter of Miss Dale, but said he shot her by accident in the early hours of August 21 having gone to “send a message” to Mr Harrison following a dispute about drug dealing in North Wales.

Mr Greaney said: “It was James Witham who forced the front door to Leinster Road, James Witham who entered the house and James Witham who proceeded to open fire on Ashley, shooting and killing her.

“James Witham then walked upstairs and into a bedroom, where he fired five bullets into the wall. He did that, the prosecution suggests, to send a firm message to Lee Harrison. That message was that he, Lee Harrison, had been the principal target of this attack and he too should be dead, along with Ashley.”

‘Drove the gunman’

The court heard Peers allegedly drove the gunman to the address in a Hyundai. Mr Greaney told the court: “There can, suggests the prosecution, be no doubt that Ashley’s death was murder. She was shot deliberately and, indeed, mercilessly by a man who entered her home intending to kill.”

Witham, of Huyton; Fitzgibbon, of St Helens; Zeisz of Huyton; Barry of Tuebrook; and Peers of Roby - all Merseyside - deny Miss Dale’s murder.

All five also deny conspiracy to murder Lee Harrison and conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon, a Skorpion sub-machine gun, and ammunition.

A sixth defendant, Kallum Radford, 25, of no fixed address, denies assisting an offender.

The trial will continue on Monday.

