Woman shot dead in Haltom City home by male who then tried to die by suicide, police say

A 52-year-old woman was shot to death inside her Haltom City house by a person who also shot himself, authorities said on Sunday.

Police about 6:30 a.m. on Sunday found the body of Maria Mendez and a male with critical injuries who had attempted to die by suicide.

Haltom City police did not release the name or age of the person they allege shot Mendez in the 2900 block of Fincher Road. The police also did not describe the relationship between Mendez and the suspect.

The male was taken to a hospital and will likely face criminal charges, police said.

Homicide detectives and evidence technicians processed the scene and are investigating the killing.

