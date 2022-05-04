Woman shot dead inside Queens home, firearm recovered

A woman was fatally shot inside a Queens home Wednesday afternoon.

The 51-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was shot in the head in a house on 109th Ave. near 96th St. in Ozone Park just before 2:30 p.m., cops said.

Medics declared her dead at the scene.

Cops were initially looking for a light-skinned man who fled the house in a black Chevrolet Traverse.

Police later took a person of interest into custody, and have recovered a firearm, cops said.