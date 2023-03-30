Woman shot dead 'likely a bystander'

Mar. 30—New testimony heard in the double homicide of an Anniston man and woman in a Calhoun County courtroom Thursday indicated the female victim may have been killed due to witnessing the death of the male victim.

Last weekend, Ricky Austin Ward, 27, and Laura Thornton, 55, were shot in the Blue Mountain area of Anniston. Ward was pronounced dead on scene, while Thornton died later after being airlifted to UAB hospital in Birmingham.

Randy Wayne King, 42, was arrested and has been charged with murder in both cases, after initially only being charged with Thornton's death.

An Aniah's law hearing was held on Thursday in Judge Randy Moeller's court to determine if King will be held at Calhoun County Jail without bond to await trial. Aniah's Law is an amendment that allows prosecutors to hold certain violent offenders without bond if there are aggravating circumstances. The law is named after a 19-year-old Alabama woman, Aniah Blanchard, who was kidnapped and killed in 2019.

State's attorneys Matt McCullars and Lynn Hammond called Anniston police Investigator Jason Hawkins to the stand to testify on the particulars of the case.

Hawkins told the court that video surveillance showed Thornton running away from the scene where Ward would later be found by police, toward her residence. In the videos, a silver Subaru Forester with a fish sticker on the back glass that allegedly belongs to King was seen speeding down the roadway where Thornton was running. The driver then turned the vehicle around and approached Thornton, who approached the passenger side window and then immediately fell over.

"I believe Ms. Thornton was shot because she saw Ward being shot," Hawkins said during his court testimony.

Police involvement began on March 25 when a 911 caller indicated that there was the body of a man in the ditch at the 3200 block of Alexandria Road. The man was later identified as Ward, according to Hawkins. A second caller stated that a woman was lying in the roadway on 33rd and Stevens streets, who was later identified as Thornton.

Residents of the area told police that when they initially saw Thornton, they believed her to be having some sort of mental health problem and left her alone. Hawkins said that within 15 minutes of the initial incident, police were on scene.

A CT scan at UAB would later reveal that Thornton had a bullet lodged in her brain, according to Hawkins.

A preliminary investigation through the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences determined that the size of the bullet pathways and fragments recovered from each decedent were similar, indicating that Ward and Thornton were likely shot by the same person.

Investigators were able to develop King as a suspect quickly due to neighbors and nearby residents indicating an ongoing feud between King and Ward. Furthermore, King created suspicion around himself with statements to police prior to the incident.

Hawkins said that King had been pulled over on a traffic stop Friday, March 24, and made statements to police indicating Ward had shattered the glass of his pickup truck and had stolen his wallet. He had also made statements during his police interview after Ward was killed where he had admitted to trying to run him over with his vehicle.

A resident near the Alexandria Road incident, where Ward was found dead, claimed to have heard a man begging for his life, repeating "please you don't have to do this," prior to hearing two gunshots, Hawkins said.

King's father, Ronnie King, was arrested shortly after the incident for making statements to several people claiming "We're killers now," according to Hawkins.

According to Hawkins, several of Ronnie King's friends gave statements to investigators claiming Ronnie came to their houses and told them his son shot two people. Ronnie allegedly told them he had hidden the gun in a place police would never find it. Ronnie has been charged with hindering prosecution and is now out on bond.

When asked if the investigator believed King posed a safety risk to the community and particularly the people who gave witness testimony in this case, Hawkins told the court he does.

The names of the witnesses that gave testimony to investigators were not disclosed at Thursday's proceedings, and defense counsel Carey Kirby objected stating the defense has "a right to know."

Kirby argued that the father supposedly bragged to friends about being killers, saying why does Ronnie get bond while King's is under question.

Hawkins stated that Ronnie King "hasn't shot anyone."

King also has prior felony arrests for violent offenses such as burglary and robbery.

After hearing all testimony and reviewing all evidence available in the case, District Court Judge Randy Moeller said he would make his decision within 48 hours and notify counsel of that decision.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.