Woman shot dead, man wounded in Columbus’ Benning Hills area, authorities say

A 22-year-old woman was gunned down overnight in Columbus’ Benning Hills neighborhood, authorities said.

Columbus police said officers were called at 11:54 p.m. Saturday to the Patton Drive area of Benning Hills Park, where they found Brianna Robinson and a 19-year-old man shot.

Deputy Coroner Charles Newton pronounced Robinson dead from multiple gunshot wounds at 12:54 a.m. Sunday, investigators said.

The man was critically wounded and remains in the hospital, they said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police Sgt. M. Neal at 706-225-4295 or mneal@columbusga.org.

The neighborhood is off Fort Benning Road near Victory Drive, in an area where police reported a series of shootings last year, when the city had 70 homicides overall.

Robinson’s shooting marks the city’s fourth homicide so far this year.