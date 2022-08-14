Woman shot dead near Raleigh, MPD says

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead.

Officers responded to the 5100 Block of Yale Road for a shooting just after 11:15 a.m.

A woman was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

