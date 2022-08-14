Woman shot dead near Raleigh, MPD says

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead.

Officers responded to the 5100 Block of Yale Road for a shooting just after 11:15 a.m.

On August 13, 2022, at 11:17 pm, officers responded to a shooting in the 5100 Block of Yale Road. A female victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/KA66mDqtXy — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 14, 2022

A woman was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:







