Woman shot dead near Raleigh, MPD says
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead.
Officers responded to the 5100 Block of Yale Road for a shooting just after 11:15 a.m.
A woman was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
