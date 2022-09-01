Woman shot dead on street near Manhattan’s Union Square Park, first slay of year in 13th Precinct

A 25-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head a block from Union Square Park in Lower Manhattan early Friday, police said.

The victim was near E. 14th St. and Irving Place in the tony Gramercy Park neighborhood when a heavyset masked man dressed in all black stormed up and opened fire about 5 a.m., cops said.

It was the first murder of the year in the 13th Precinct.

Struck in the head, the victim died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

The gunman ran off and has not been caught.

By this time last year there had been one slaying in the 13th Precinct.