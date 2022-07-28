A woman was shot dead in a Tacoma drive-by. Authorities say they’ve found her killer

A man suspected of shooting and killing a 42-year-old woman in her car Saturday outside a motel in Tacoma was charged Thursday with the victim’s murder.

Nazieere D’Michael Thomas, 20, was charged in Pierce County Superior Court with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Thomas was convicted in 2019 of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree malicious mischief and witness tampering, according to court records. He is also a defendant in two ongoing criminal cases in Superior Court for charges of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.

According to charging documents, Thomas is also a suspect in a July 12 armed robbery near the 8200 block of South Hosmer Street. It’s unclear if it is connected to the woman’s killing. Records say a robber stole a man’s wallet, which contained $500 to $600 along with his ID and Social Security card.

Tacoma Police Department officers arrested the defendant Monday after officers spotted a vehicle thought to be connected to the woman’s killing. Police tried to stop the vehicle near South 56th Street and Tacoma Mall Boulevard, but the driver fled. The car then collided with another vehicle and became disabled on an Interstate 5 on-ramp, where Thomas was arrested.

The woman he is accused of killing has yet to be publicly identified. According to charging documents, she was shot in the driver’s seat of a car parked outside a motel at 8820 S. Hosmer St. Officers responded about 8:50 p.m. that night, and Tacoma Fire Department personnel declared her dead.

Police found a hole in the back window of the Honda Accord she was sitting in and two shell casings behind the car. Charging documents say two more casings were found nearby, and it’s unknown which, if any, are associated with the killing. The medical examiner who conducted an autopsy found she died of a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Witnesses reported seeing a car drive by about five minutes before the shooting. According to the declaration for determination of probable cause, two people were with the victim. The car turned around, returned and a gun was fired at them as it drove by.

The probable cause document doesn’t lay out a motive, and no relationship between Thomas and the victim is described. When detectives interviewed Thomas about where he was Saturday, he said he went to a music studio in Tacoma’s North End at 8 or 9 p.m., and that he stayed there recording music for an hour or two. He denied being on Hosmer Street that day.