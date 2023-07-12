Woman shot dead in Texas road rage incident

A woman lost her life in a reported road-rage incident in Hurst, Tex.

Local cops said that Paola Nunez Linares, 37, and her husband were driving on a road near Fort Worth when she was struck in the back of the head by a bullet.

Linares was immediately taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, NBC News reported.

Her husband Zane Jones, who was driving at the time, said that he had given the middle finger to an aggressively driving car.

In response, the assailant allegedly fired shots at their minivan, one of which hit the victim.

“I need him caught, I need him prosecuted, I need him in prison,” Jones told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. “I need him to know he didn’t just fire a gun into a car, ‘The end.’ He killed someone who’s not like anyone.”

Road rage incidents involving firearms have increased each year since 2018, according to advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.

There were at least 141 road rage shooting deaths in 2022, the group says, citing data from the Gun Violence Archive database.

Another distressing incident occurred Monday night in Louisville, Ky., where a 6-year-old girl was shot in the back following an altercation on an interstate.

The victim is currently in critical but stable condition, according to Louisville police.

An investigation revealed that at least 15 shots were fired in the incident, which began with a dispute between individuals in a car and three motorcyclists.

“If you find yourself in an incident like this or any road-rage incident, just break contact,” said Louisville Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Lacefield.